Kylie Jenner Drops Emoji Under Travis Scott’s New Photo After Alleged ‘Thirst Trap’ Shade

Kylie Jenner appears to be shading ex Travis Scott‘s cooking skills just days after he was accused of giving attitude about her final “thirst trap” of 2019. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and ASTROWORLD rapper may have called off their relationship in October, but the two have remained mostly cordial while co-parenting 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

So when Jenner took to Scott’s lnstagram post showing a pair of shoes and a basket of curly fries to call him out Tuesday, it wasn’t clear how friendly the ribbing actually was. The diss centers around Scott’s cooking skills, as he captioned the photo, “I made these curly fries. Ahhhh mannn.”

Jenner was quick to comment with a baseball cap emoji, which is used to signify lies, prompting Scott to respond, “lmao u know they [fire].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Jan 7, 2020 at 4:46pm PST

Some people took the comment as a playful joke, with one follower urging, “Plz get back together.” But others thought the comment was a sign of bad blood, with one writing, “Saltyyyyyy.”

Scott was accused of being similarly bitter towards his ex last month, when after Jenner posted photos of herself in lingerie, captioning them, “Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” Scott wrote simply, “Lol” on his Instagram Story.

After rumors first began to circulate that the couple had called things off, the makeup mogul took to Twitter to clear up what was really going on.

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she went on to clarify. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty