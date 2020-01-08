Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million to Australia Fire Relief Amid Criticism

Kylie Jenner has announced that she is donating $1 million toward the relief efforts focused on the wildfires in Australia after she was criticized for wearing fur shoes and for her behavior on social media amid the incredible devastation the country is facing.

PEOPLE confirmed the reality star’s donation, which came after Jenner was involved in two separate controversies involving the fires.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the weekend, Jenner received intense backlash after she reposted sister Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram Story stating that over half a billion animals have died as a result of the blazes, which Jenner captioned, “this breaks my heart.” Soon after, she shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of pink Louis Vuitton mink slippers, which many people found hypocritical.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo of herself sitting in front of a fireplace wearing a skintight nude fishnet dress and a bright yellow wig, which she had captioned “find ur fire.” Sometime after sharing the post, she changed the caption to read “night out..” along with a yellow heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jan 6, 2020 at 6:13pm PST

“That post was completely unintentional,” a source told PEOPLE. “Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.”

Jenner is not the only member of her family to be criticized amid the wildfires, and Kardashian recently clapped back at someone on Twitter who had written, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.”

Kardashian responded to the message, tweeting, “nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

The KKW Beauty founder also retweeted a message from her sister Khloé Kardashian that read, “Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.”

Australia sees bush fires every year, but this year’s blazes have been unprecedented, burning millions of acres of land, destroying homes, killing over 20 people across the country and millions of animals. It was recently estimated that over half a billion animals had been killed in the blazes, but according to University of Sydney professor Chris Dickman, that number has likely increased to 800 million in New South Wales, where the majority of the fires are located, and 1 billion nationally, CBS News reports.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin