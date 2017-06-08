Kylie Jenner Reveals New Bikini Line Pics, Twitter Chimes In With Honey Boo Boo Response

Kylie Jenner is dropping her new Camo Collection bikini line on Thursday, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modeled the swimsuits herself in a photo shoot to promote the products. After the 19-year-old showed off her fit figure on social media, Twitter responded with a humorous Honey Boo Boo meme to illustrate their reaction to the pictures.

On Thursday morning, the Lip Kit creator tweeted photos of three separate looks at the different offerings in her bikini line. Jenner sported three swimsuits of the same cut, which is top with a scoop neckline and high-waisted bottoms, in a series of pics that show her staring blankly at the camera with her hourglass shape on full display.

The bikinis come in different color schemes, but all feature the same camo pattern. The first look was a combination of orange, black, white, and gray. Another swimsuit comes in standard US Armed Forces camo colors, and the last one is pink, gray, and white.

She shared the snaps with the message: “Camokinis dropping on KylieJennerShop.com in 2 hours!”

After Kylie posted the pictures on social media, Twitter had a swift reaction. One of the more popular responses came from a Twitter user that shared a meme of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson. The pictures of Kylie Jenner in a bikini clearly made some social media users feel rather inadequate about their physique in comparison to the curvy model.

The image shows a young Honey Boo Boo lifting up her shirt to expose her belly.

Judging by Kylie Jenner’s social media accounts, she is thrilled for the launch of her new product line. In addition to the snaps shared on the official Kylie Shop Instagram account, the black-haired beauty took to Instagram to release a video that shows her rocking an orange, black, and white camo outfit.

She shared the brief clip with the caption: “all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow…check out KylieJennerShop.com to see the countdown.”

all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow 😳 check out KylieJennerShop.com to see the countdown. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The clip shows Kylie Jenner wearing a matching hat, sports bra, and sweatpants that are part of her camo collection. The cosmetics mogul was filming the video of herself in the mirror as she zoomed in and out on her toned bod.

The video was a smash hit with Jenner’s followers as they viewed it more than 6 million times and dished out more than 1.2 million likes in a day’s time.

