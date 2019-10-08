Betting Odds of Kylie Jenner Reuniting With Travis Scott or Tyga Are Out

A shockwave was sent across the celebrity dating scene when news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had parted ways. The two had been together for a few years and had a one-year old daughter, Stormi, together before going their separate ways.

Shortly after their break-up was announced, Jenner along with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, were spotted out on the town in West Hollywood that Jenner’s ex, Tyga, just so happened to be at.

This reunion of sorts led to the Internet going up in arms about whether or not she was getting back together with her ex or not. It’s also led to a Las Vegas sportsbook opening up betting odds as to which man she will end up with next.

MyBookie has set the odds of Jenner getting back with Tyga at +250. In terms of trying things again with Scott, those odds are at +100. The option of Neither is set at +100.

What that means is if a person was to place $100 on her getting back with Tyga and she did, that person would walk away with $350. If you think she’ll find a new man next and put $100 on that, you’d come out with $200.

For those keeping score, Jenner did take to Twitter to deny any rumors of her and Tyga attempting to reconcile things.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she wrote. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

In regards of the likelihood of her and Scott working things out, the two seem to have grown apart from one another and will continue to co-parent their daughter.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Jenner provided some insights on Twitter about what’s next for the two, claiming they “are on great terms.” According to a source that spoke with PEOPLE, Jenner and Scott may have some light at the end of the tunnel.

“They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the insider said. “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”