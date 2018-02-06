Fans Think Kris Jenner Secretly Revealed Name of Kylie’s Baby on Instagram

While Kylie Jenner has kept mum on her newborn daughter’s name, some fans insist that Kris Jenner already spilled the beans.

New grandma Kris posted a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s new limited edition lip kits, just hours after her youngest daughter gave birth to a baby girl on February 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So cute! One of my favorite @kyliecosmetics shades!!” Kris captioned a photo of the lip trio packages. “Pose K is launching as a limited edition trio set to celebrate the second anniversary! Feb 5 on KylieCosmetics.”

Fans were swift to pick up what they believed to be a major hint at Kylie’s daughter’s name, suggesting that the relaunch of “Posie K” is more than an anniversary celebration.

“TRIO BC HER NAME IS POSIE AND TRAV KY AND POSIE MAKES A TRIO,” one excited fan theorized. Another added, “Funny how everything is all about Posie K when its anniversary is Feb 1st, and baby born on Feb 1st?? Koincidence???? I think not.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager has a habit of teasing — and throwing fans off track — when it comes to big news about her daughters, but fans have pieced together more suggesting evidence that this one is a valid hint.

Posie, sleuthing fans insist, could be short for Mariposa, which is the Spanish translation of “butterfly.” And while it could be a vast scheme to keep fans occupied with false theories, butterflies have remained a recurring theme throughout Kylie’s pregnancy.

Butterfly has been a dominant theory for the name of Kylie and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s little one based on a series of convincing evidence. Her nursery is covered in butterflies, Scott gifted Kylie a $60,000 butterfly necklace to complement her “Baby Girl” chain and she donned a pink butterfly ring on Instagram during her low-key pregnancy. The couple also got matching butterfly tattoos last year and Scott has a song called “Butterfly Effect.”

With all this in mind, fans are rallying for Posie or Mariposa to be baby Scott’s cryptic, yet meaningful moniker.

Kylie Jenner named her kid Posie, short for Mariposa (Spanish for butterfly)?? She has a lip kit named Posie K and Travis Scott has a song called Butterfly Effect. pic.twitter.com/FN4MdHXFmp — race: in china (@tidalexclusive) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner named her daughter “Posie” short for Mariposa which is Butterfly in Spanish… Travis Scott released “Butterfly Effect” almost 9 months ago, Kylie Jenner released Posie K on February 1st… HINTS DROPPED AND WE FEELIN DUMB AF😴 — ky (@kyliericciardi) February 6, 2018

Calling it now: Kylie Jenner’s daughter is named Mariposa, Posie for short. pic.twitter.com/6Yf7DC0He4 — Traci Koller Mazurek (@heytrace) February 5, 2018

Hints and theories aside, Kylie reportedly chose the baby’s name ahead of the birth and if she reveals it to fans, it will be on her own terms. “She has a baby name [picked out],” a source told PEOPLE ahead of the birth, adding, “She is not selling baby pictures.”

The new mom apologized to fans on Super Bowl Sunday for keeping her pregnancy under wraps, but said she knew the “baby would feel every stress and every emotion” of a public pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Photo credit: Getty / Vivien Lillilea