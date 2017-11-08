Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump Seen While out With Friends Following Pregnancy News

On Friday, it was reported Kylie Jenner was expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

But despite Jenner and her family confirming the news, it was an announcement that had fans wondering if it was in fact true since the 20-year-old model and makeup mogul hasn’t been seen for months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speculation pointed to the observation that the E! reality star actually hasn’t been seen for more than four months, with photographs on social media being just “throwbacks” to several shoots, or rare recent photos of herself wearing baggy clothes. Further, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner was a no show at the Kardashian family’s interview with Megyn Kelly, fueling the rumor mill.

That is until now. On Sept. 22, Jenner took to Snapchat to share a glimpse of her 4-month bump while spending time with friends.

​

Jenner showed off her growing belly in a photograph shared to Snapchat while posing with her pals on Sept. 22, just hours before news broke that she was pregnant. In 2016, Jenner told Paper that she doesn’t believe in having children after the age of 30.

“I don’t want to start [having] a baby when I’m 30,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said.

​

Jenner and her friends hit up Malibu Wines and comfort was clearly her top priority as she was wearing a baggy black T-shirt and red sweatpants.

A post shared by Celebteanews!! (@celebteanewss) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

​

Spending time with one of her best friends for their birthday, the gang indulged in cupcakes. In episodes of Keeping up With the Kardashians, Jenner has opened up in the past about wanting to start a family.

“I feel like 30’s too late [for a kid]. Every psychic said I’m only gonna have two kids,” she said in an episode from January 2016.

​

Jenner might be looking to shift her priorities once the baby arrives. The social media maven once told ELLE U.K. that the day she plans to be a mom, she would retire off the networks, meaning no more Snapchat and her biggest network, Instagram where she has become a favorite for so many fans.

“Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram,” Jenner said in 2015. “You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just… I don’t know, live life.”

​

On Sept. 12, Jenner stepped out with a friend in Calabasas, California in a black T-shirt. For weeks, the snaps of paparazzi have captured the 20-year-old in baggy clothes, something she is not usually seen in when out and about with friends or family.

In an interview with ELLE U.K. two years ago, Jenner expressed she would love to start a family like her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, but it would come with her bidding farewell to fame.

“I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone,” she said. “Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”

A post shared by PrettyMuch Fans (@prettymuch_fans) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!