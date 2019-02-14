Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and More Celebrities Lose Thousands of Followers Due to Instagram Bug

A bizarre Instagram bug caused celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande to lose millions of followers in a matter of seconds.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the singer, who have a massive following on social media, all saw their number of followers decreased by around 3 million respectively earlier this week.

Jenner saw her follower count slip from 127 million to 124 million, but it was back up to its original number by Thursday morning. Grande’s count all from 145 million to 142 million, but reverted back after the social media giant corrected the issue.

According to Cosmopolitan, fan accounts as well as Youtubers began to notice their follower counts getting lower on Tuesday, with a Selena Gomez fan Twitter account noticing a rapid decrease.

📷 February 12: Over 2 million followers have disappeared from Selena Gomez’s Instagram account. An hour ago it was 145 million+. pic.twitter.com/q9Pcdz0Akx — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 13, 2019

“February 12: Over 2 million followers have disappeared from Selena Gomez’s Instagram account. An Hour ago it was 145+ million,” the fan account wrote.

“I just lost over 200 Instagram followers and I’m not really sure why. I’m so confused and upset,” another user commented Tuesday.

“Instagram must be clearing out the inactive accounts because I just lost 20,000 followers a second ago… [the f—]” Another user commented.

Instagram must be clearing out the inactive accounts because I just lost 20,000 followers a second ago…. tf — Alice (@Pineapplebrat) February 13, 2019

YouTube James Charles also complained about his follow count dropping, writing: “Why did I just lose over half a million followers [Instagram] [what you do] sis.”

After a few hours of speculation from users, the social media platform announced via Twitter they were working on fixing the glitch.

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019

“We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. We’re expecting to have this issue resolved by 9 a.m. PST tomorrow. We understand this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to get things back to normal.”

In a later message, Instagram said the problem would be fully resolved Thursday.

“We understand this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to get things back to normal,” the platform added.

“The follower count issue was caused by a bug,” an Instagram spokeswoman told FOX News on Thursday, adding that the glitch has been fixed.

Since the announcement, Gomez, Grande and Jenner’s Instagram accounts seem to have returned to their original follower counts.