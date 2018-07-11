Kylie Jenner Announces New Video Blog

Kylie Jenner is taking her talents to vlogging!

The makeup mogul announced Tuesday that she has just finished filming her first video blog in a tweet.

“i filmed my first vlog!!!” she wrote.

She hasn’t released any further details, but fans were immediately thrilled to hear they’d be getting to see more of their favorite Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, hypothesizing that they might be getting makeup tutorials or a closer look at her life with baby Stormi.

It’s a big day for Jenner, who made the cover of Forbes‘ Tuesday as the youngest “self-made billionaire” in the magazine’s history of ranking America’s Richest Self-Made Women.

In the magazine’s profile, it was revealed that Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics company brought in $330 million in 2017, bringing its estimated value to $800 million. The makeup mogul owns 100 percent of her company, with in conjunction with her paycheck for appearing on KUWTK and other business deals, has built her an estimated net worth of $900 million.

Jenner, who will turn 21 in August, is on track to become the youngest ever self-made billionaire, a title now held by Mark Zuckerberg, who reached that bar at 23 years old.

The Life of Kylie star credited her success with Kylie Cosmetics to social media marketing.

“Social media is an amazing platform,” Jenner said in her interview with Forbes. “I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

And this could even be a dynasty in the making.

“Maybe one day [I’ll] pass this on to Stormi if she’s into it,” she added.

Add vlogging to the list of things Jenner is sure to crush!

