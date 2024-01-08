Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Kiss at Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turned some heads at the 2024 Golden Globes with a passionate kiss caught on camera. The couple went to the award show together on Sunday night, and many were watching them closely as their relationship is relatively new. One anonymous user got a clip of the two sharing a flirty kiss at their table during a commercial break in the award show.

The clip shows Chalamet leaning close to talk to Jenner while she runs her hand along the collar of his suit jacket. They were both smiling and laughing about something between them, and after Jenner said something, Chalamet leaned in for a kiss on the lips. For many fans, this was a huge deal since Chalamet and Jenner's relationship has not been widely reported on, and they have not made many public appearances like this. Chalamet has generally kept his personal life as private as possible, while fans have come to expect Jenner and her family to carefully orchestrate and engineer viral moments like this one.

Chalamet has never openly discussed his romantic life before, but the 28-year-old actor is one of the most crushed-on celebrities working today. Reports that he is dating Jenner first emerged back in April of 2023, but they did not go to a public event together until September of 2023. They went to a Beyoncé concert together at the time while she was on her Renaissance World Tour. Since then the two have been seen a few more times, including a dinner at New York Fashion Week, a match at the 2023 U.S. Open and an afterparty when Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live.

Jenner began dating Scott in 2017, and had their first daughter Stormi in February of 2018. The two broke up in 2019, then got back together in 2020 and had a second child in 2021. Their son Aire was born in February of 2022, but in January of 2023 it was reported that Jenner and Scott had broken up once again. It's unclear how she and Chalamet wound up together, but they have definitely generated a lot of interest among fans.

Chalamet was nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy film on Sunday night for his performance in Wonka. The award ultimately went to Paul Giamatti for his performance in The Holdovers. Chalamet has a big year ahead of him with the release of Dune: Part Two on March 1. In the meantime, there are plenty of award shows left for Chalamet and Jenner to make more headlines.