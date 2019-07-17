Kylie Jenner Accused of Multiple Photoshop Fails in Newly Released Pics

Kylie Jenner may be soaking up the summer sun but she’s taking a lot of heat from fans.

After posting a few photos on Instagram from her girls trip to Turks and Caicos, fans are lighting up the comment sections accusing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of using Photoshop.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first photo, she’s posing with her new BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou while sitting down baby-blue dresses. While most of her fans were stunned at how beautiful the two friends are, a few couldn’t help but to notice that Jenner may have Photoshopped her picture.

“Next time you photoshop your pictures make sure you’re not sitting in front of a pillow with stripes ;),” one person wrote.

Someone else pointed out, “And the gap between her arm and knee….clearly suppose to be leaning on that knee [laugh face emoji].”

Another user wrote, “Oh no! A photoshopped pic on IG?! MADNESS!”

In another image the young billionaire posted caught the same type of attention. Again, she was posing with Karanikolaou in the same outfit, except this time, they were outside walking towards the camera when fans noticed in between Jenner’s arms, the grass patches next to the concrete slabs were slightly bent in an unnatural way.

Fans, once again, took to the comment section accusing the new mom of doctoring her own photo.

“Do you photoshop your pictures? Maybe thats why you don’t look like them,” someone posted.

Another onlooker said, “Photoshop fail Kylie [sad face emoji].”

Jenner invited friends like Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie — Scott Disick‘s girlfriend — her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, and her assitant Victoria Villarroel, even her boyfriend Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi tagged along on the tropical getaway in celebration of the launch of her new skincare line Kylie Skin Summer Body collection.

Just one day before the extravagant trip, Jenner was accused of having surgery done on her body when she shared a picture to promote the new line.

View this post on Instagram Summer Body 🦋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 13, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

“Her body use to be as straight as a pencil and she had no curves whatsoever and now look. I wish I was rich smh,” one person wrote.

Another user said, “Ladies no need to be on your way to the gym because this boy is bought and paid,” while someone tailed that comment by saying, “Is gym the new word for hospital?!”