Kyle Chrisley Reportedly Still Faces Drug Charges in Georgia, off the Hook in Oklahoma

Kyle Chrisley is no longer facing criminal charges in Oklahoma following a drug-related arrest in the state. Unfortunately, he’s not totally off the hook, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement officials with the Okmulgee County District Court told the outlet the district attorney won’t prosecute Chrisley, who was found with methamphetamine in his car when he was pulled over for a broken headlight. Despite the evidence against him, the felony drug charge against him has been dropped.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reported that this is largely because he’s facing more serious charges in a case in Georgia, where he stands accused of having threatened his wife. Sources said the other issue in the Oklahoma case is that the drugs were found in a cup inside his vehicle, not on his person. As such, it would have been more difficult for prosecutors to charge him.

In the Georgia case, Chrisley’s estranged wife alleged that he threatened to kill her. A judge signed a warrant for his arrest earlier this year, after being presented with text messages Chrisley exchanged with his wife. In the messages, he reportedly said things like, “[Not] before I end you.”

“Im going to the streets I will get my s— and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. By Alexus,” he continued.

His wife also showed police photos Chrisley sent her of him holding a gun to his head and using drugs, according to police.

Chrisley was booked for terroristic threats but was later released on his own recognizance. After news of his arrest broke, Chrisley shared a religious message on Twitter.

“I have no room for regret, I won’t dim my light so someone else can shine brighter, I am a child of God and he did not build me to break, therefore I stand head held high to serve his purpose,” he tweeted.

Chrisley’s legal issues have affected his relationships with members of his family. He’s estranged from his father, Todd Chrisley, and only appeared on one season of Chrisley Knows Best.

His sister, Lindsie Chrisley, lashed out at the media following her brother’s drug arrest. She asked that journalists stop reaching out to her for comment about her brother, and instead obtain information from legal sources or elsewhere.

“Stop calling me for comment & acting like you found my number on your own. Ask the folks that sold you the story,” she tweeted at the time.

She also tweeted, “Don’t ever underestimate my third eye, I see right through you.”