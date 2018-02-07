Scott Disick Appeared Not to Know Kim Kardashian Was Expecting Baby No. 3

After his split from ex Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick appears to be totally out of the loop, admitting he had no idea Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting a third child in a clip from Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Disick, 34, appears to be completely confused during the sneak peek of next week’s show when Kim, 37, gives him a tour of what would be baby Chicago’s nursery.

“I’ll be quite honest, I don’t even know what this room is,” Disick admits. When Kim confirms that it is in fact a nursery, the business owner asks, “For another baby?”

The KKW Beauty CEO keeps her cool while someone else is in the room, but once she and Disick are alone, sets the record straight.

“Is this a joke? Do you not know we’re having another baby?” Kim asks.

Disick looks embarrassed as he answers, “Not really.”

“Scott, we’re having a baby in a couple of months,” the Selfish author counters, to which Disick replies, “Are you being serious?”

“I’m dead serious. No, I swear,” Kim says, while Disick’s face turns red. He then asks her if she herself is pregnant, to which the makeup mogul responds, “No, I’m not. We went the surrogacy route. I never had this conversation with you?”

While Disick dismisses Kim’s announcement as a joke, she doubles down.

“I swear I’m not joking with you. Scott, I swear I’m not joking with you,” she urges, as he exited the room saying, “I don’t know what’s going on anymore.”

The celebrity couple welcomed their little girl via a surrogate on Jan. 15. Already mom to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2, Kim ended up using a surrogate for her third child due to her tendency to have complicated pregnancies.

But surrogacy wasn’t as easy as it appears.

“You know, it is really different,” she told Entertainment Tonight before the birth of Chicago. “Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.”

“And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area,” she continued.