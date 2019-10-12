‘KUWTK’ Preview Finds Kim Kardashian Prepared to Pee on Herself During Met Gala

Kim Kardashian will do whatever it takes when it comes to looking fabulous in an outfit. In a new preview clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian admitted that it was going to be a real problem if she had to pee while she was wearing her skin-tight, nude dress at this year’s Met Gala.

“If I gotta pee, it’s a problem,” she said to those around her while she was getting fitted. But that didn’t stop her from wearing the iconic dress on the pink carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think if it’s an emergency, I would pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up,” she said. “I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up.”

Her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner may have been stuck with the job since they too walked the annual carpet.

Kardashian looked stunning and she made it clear that she wanted solo shots of just herself too. While she attended the annual event with her husband Kanye West, she made it a point to exclude him from a few of the photos.

“Kanye can come in and take some with me, but I definitely want solos,” she confessed.

While fans loved her look this year, she did tell ET that she struggled to breathe in it and doesn’t promote that type of treatment to ones body just to fit into an outfit saying it was a “once-in-a-lifetime situation.”

“That was very hard to breathe in and I’m not promoting not sitting and not eating, and not peeing and not moving. That was a once, like, once-in-a-lifetime situation.”

Not only did her look make headlines, but so did her tiny waist. Kardashian — who just launched her SKIM line — admitted that she’s always sought after a more slimming, smoothing look when it comes to wearing both dresses and day-to-day outfits, which is why she created the new collection. However, while many fans around the world feel that she looks flawless in the public eye, the mom of four admitted that she too as insecurities when it comes to her body.

“A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs [wearing a bikini] in Mexico. And I was like, ‘Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym,’” she told PEOPLE, adding that she does try and “be easy” with herself.

“You’re never going to be perfect,” she added. “I think life is about being happy and being confident.”