What Are These Mysterious Marks On Kristen Stewart’s Legs?

Kristen Stewart went for a stroll during a break from filming her upcoming movie, Underwater, and the 27-year-old actress turned heads on the streets of New Orleans as she was seen with strange markings on her legs.

The photos of the Twilight star show her rocking a ripped t-shirt and Daisy Duke style shorts. She accessorized her look with a pair of retro sunglasses and green Converse high-top sneakers. While her edgy blond buzzcut was rather eye-catching, it was Stewart’s pins that garnered the most attention.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appeared as if Kristen Stewart’s legs were covered in dirt with several visible bruises and cuts on her knees. There were strange streaks in the dirt on her legs most noticeable on her thighs and around her ankles.

While getting coffee with a pal, Stewart was without her rumored girlfriend, model Stella Maxwell. The two have been linked since this past December, and Maxwell has been seen on the set of Kristen’s new movie.

Up Next: New Topless Kristen Stewart Pics Surface From Her New Movie ‘Personal Shopper’

Stewart has not gone public with her relationship with Maxwell, but she did confirm her sexuality during an appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

“It’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down any more,” she said during an interview with The Guardian. “That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever. You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite.”

She has not spoken out about the reason as for mysterious markings yet.

Kristen Stewart first debuted her shaven head look in March for her role in the film Personal Shopper, and judging by her most recent outing, she plans on keeping the look for her next flick.

More: Kristen Stewart Opens up About Her Past Relationship With ‘Twilight’ Co-star Robert Pattinson

The Snow White and the Huntsman actress also opened up about her relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

“When I was dating Rob, the public were the enemy — and that is no way to live,” Stewart said. “It wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling.”

“Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me,” she said. “It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

[H/T Daily Mail]