Kristen Stewart Reveals Her First Kiss Happened On-Screen

Kristen Stewart is opening up about the unconventional setting of her first kiss. The Twilight star, 33, revealed Thursday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her first-ever kiss was "on screen" while filming the 2004 film Undertow with Jamie Bell. Stewart spoke candidly about the smooch during a game of "Clubhouse Quickie," shocking host Andy Cohen.

"Really? Your very first kiss was on screen?" he asked Stewart, who clarified, "Yeah, but it's not like we were literally making out. It was a bit of a peck, but I was 13 or 14." She continued that she was "so nervous" leading up to the kiss and was "freaking out." Bell, 37, who is now married to actress Kate Mara, was the perfect screen partner to mark the milestone with, however, as Cohen remarked that the Rocketman actor is "so sweet and so cute."

"He is, yes, safe for sure," agreed Stewart. "And then the director, he could tell I was just red and f-ing non-responsive. And he was like, 'It's just little butterfly kisses.' And I was like, 'That didn't help! Whatever that means, I don't understand it!'" Asked if she and Bell are still friends after their on-screen kiss, Stewart joked that she's "in therapy about it" before answering, "Yes, I love Jamie."

Stewart's first appearance on Watch What Happens Live comes as she promotes her new Hulu series Living for the Dead, a paranormal investigation show she executive produced and narrated featuring five queer ghost hunters. Prior to the premiere earlier this month, executive producer Rob Eric opened up to PopCulture.com about being pitched the idea of "gay ghost hunting" by Stewart.

"We were like, 'Gay Scooby-Doo? We're in,'" Eric recalled, calling the show the perfect balance of paranormal spookiness and being "funny and kind." Juju Bae, the group's witch, told PopCulture, "It's really special to be able to be a part of something of this magnitude that's being contributed to the paranormal space. We're queer. We come from different parts of the world. I don't really see that many Black queer people on TV doing the spiritual s- anyway. ... So, I think that having us all together with these identities, I think it's going to rattle some things up in a good way, in a positive way, and I also think that the spirits appreciate getting to converse with other people and not [be] provoked or pestered by the same things constantly."