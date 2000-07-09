Kate Mara Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Jamie Bell

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are adding another member of the family! The House of Cards actress, 39, revealed that she and her husband are expecting their second child together with a cheeky Instagram post Sunday. Sharing a photo of herself holding hands with Bell, 36, Mara wrote simply, "There are three of us in this pic," adding a heart hands emoji.

The couple's celebrity friends were quick to celebrate, with Andrew Rannells adding the hugs emoji alongside his congrats and MJ Rodriguez adding, "Omg congratulations cutie." Mara and Bell are already parents to a daughter, who was born in May 2019, and whose name they have decided to keep private. The Rocketman actor is also a father to one son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

Soon after the time of her first child's birth, Mara shared a sweet photo of the baby's feet. "We had a baby a couple weeks ago ... Here are her feet," the Shooter actress captioned the sweet photo. Prior to giving birth, Mara shared her experience with suffering a miscarriage on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, revealing that she had a blighted ovum before getting pregnant with her daughter.

Just eight weeks into her pregnancy, Mara said she got tough news at the first sonogram appointment from the ultrasound technician. "She couldn't see the embryo, but she could see the pregnancy sac," the actress recalled. "My doctor at the time said, 'Maybe you are off with your timing.' I was like, 'I am so good with timing.'" After her miscarriage, the A Teacher star said her pregnancy with her daughter was different. "It was weird, this bitter or sweet sort of ... I was so excited, but also sad that we weren't as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic," she said of finding out she was pregnant again following the miscarriage.

Mara and Bell first met as co-stars on Fantastic Four and began dating in 2015. The couple would get engaged in 2017, and confirm the following July on social media that they had officially gotten married. Posting a photo on the dance floor at their wedding, Mara simply wrote on Instagram, "Nuptials." Bell shared the same photo on his own grid, adding the caption, "Mr. and Mrs. B."