Kristen Stewart Goes Braless Under Jacket, Risks Wardrobe Malfunction

Sporting a noticeably different look than we’re used to seeing, Kristen Stewart was spotted in France and she nearly showed off more than she intended.

As reported by The Daily Mail, cameras caught up with the 27-year-old actress on the set of her new Chanel shoot, where she rocked a black jacket with nothing underneath, almost suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Later she was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, so it’s likely the braless outfit was for the actual ad shoot and not just a personal fashion statement.

In addition to her to her notable outfit, Kristen was also pictured getting cozy with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model.

The two were seen cuddling up, with Maxwell wrapping her arms around Stewart.

Previously, Stewart had a high-profile relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

They were initially said to be dating in 2008, when the first Twilight film came out but suffered a rough setback in 2012 when photos came out of Stewart getting close with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director.

She publicly apologized for her actions, but the damage was done and the two were confirmed to have split.

Afterward, Stewart began to explore her sexuality and, in so many words, came out. Her exact quote was, “it’s cool that you don’t have to nail everything down anymore. That whole certainty about whether you’re straight or gay or whatever.”