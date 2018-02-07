Kristen Bell Battling ‘Trash Panda’ Wreaking Havoc on Her Home

Kristen Bell has been having trouble with a furry home invader recently, and on Tuesday night she finally caught the critter in the act on her Instagram story.

“Hello, police, I would like to report an attempted break in,” the actress began in the temporary video. “I believe the suspect is about 16 inches tall, between 35-45 lbs., adorably cute and determined to mess with me and my family.”

In her caption, Bell referred to that same suspect — at least one raccoon — as a “trash panda,” so it’s clear that her feelings fluctuate when it comes to the little visitor. From Bell’s videos, it looks like the animal has wreaked havoc on her backyard, and even burrowed a hole in a wall of her house.

The series of clips goes on, surveying the damage that the raccoon has done to Bell and her family’s home. She lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband, fellow actor Dax Shepard, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta.

The video tour of Bell’s home goes on, documenting the damage of what she calls “#RaccoonRage” along the way. She pauses in her daughter’s room.

“You’re probably wondering, ‘why do you have tin foil on your windows Kristen?’ Well, this is my kids’ room and I have to block the light out, otherwise they won’t sleep in,” she says. “But this is a perfect fix, there’s no sunlight, they sleep in ’til like seven. And yes, I know it looks like a meth den.”

It turns out her daughters aren’t the biggest threat to her sleep schedule, the racoon is.

“Apparently this little trash panda thinks my kids should wake up earlier which is why he was ripping the tin foil off,” she says. “He probably has a lot of ideas about how this family should run like, ‘Don’t be lazy Kristen, get up with your kids.’ But you know what, no, you get up with them.”

As Bell records the carnage in her yard, she notes that the raccoon’s actions seem to indicate a vendetta more than desperation.

“It’s not just that he’s trying to break into my house; he has got quite a temper,” she explains. “Because after I took the kibble feeder away — look what he did. He took the cat house and chucked it across the yard again.”

Bell stars in NBC‘s The Good Place, which just wrapped up its second season, with a guest appearance by her husband in the penultimate episode. The series has already been greenlit for a third season, while showrunner Michael Schur is moving along with several other projects at the network.