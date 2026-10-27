Kristen Bell Dishes on How Dax Shepard Still Flirts With Her 13 Years Into Their Marriage

After more than 13 years of marriage, Kristen Bell says her husband, Dax Shepard, knows how to keep the romance alive.

During her appearance on Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, the actress told her Nobody Wants This castmates how her husband flirts with her in public.

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“If we go to a dinner or something, there’s a couple things Dax does where he doesn’t have to look up and wink at me, but I know that he’s just being the best boy,” she explained. “We’ll be at dinner, and he’ll say to the waiter [or] waitress, he’ll go, ‘Wow, you have incredible eyelashes, gorgeous eyes, great job.’”

Shepard’s co-host Moncia Padman then joked that the actor was actually flirting with the restaurant employees in that moment. Responding to the comment, Bell stated, “That’s flirting with me because he just made someone else feel good.”

“Let’s say it is a girl; he’s gonna have zero interaction with this girl for the rest of his life,” she continued. “The chances of him ever having another conversation with her are so microscopic.”

Bell went on to state that Shepard does “actively smile at people and gives them compliments. “That’s how I know you’re flirting with me a lot,” she noted.

Bell and Shepard first became romantically involved in 2007 after meeting at a mutual friend’s birthday dinner. They were spotted together at a Detroit Red Wings hockey game a few weeks later.

They announced their engagement at the 2010 Grammy Awards, but stated they wouldn’t exchange vows until gay marriage was legalized in California.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lincoln Bell Shepard, in March 2013. After the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act, overturning California’s Prop 8, Bell proposed to Shepard.

The couple married in a private ceremony at the Beverly Hills courthouse on Oct. 17, 2013. They welcomed their second child, daughter Delta Bell Shepard, in December 2014.