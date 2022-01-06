Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend Corey Gamble Supports Tristan Thompson Amid Paternity Drama

Corey Gamble is supporting Tristan Thompson through his latest paternity scandal. The 41-year-old talent manager who is currently dating Kris Jenner showed up to the Sacramento Kings’ game Tuesday to publicly support Thompson in his team’s match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers just a day after the NBA player released a public apology to Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True.

The Kings lost to the Lakers 122-114 in their Los Angeles game, but Gamble rooted for Thompson throughout, reports E! News, even holding up Thompson’s No. 13 jersey to the paparazzi as he made his way to his car after the game in video obtained by the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gamble’s support of Thompson came just a day after the athlete announced in a public statement that a paternity test had determined that he did father a son with Maralee Nichols, the woman who has been suing him for child support after she claimed they hooked up in March, when Thompson was still publicly with Kardashian.

“I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story Monday. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then issued an apology to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, with whom he has previously had a number of cheating scandals, including when she was days away from giving birth to their daughter. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Following Thompson’s statement, a rep for Nichols told PEOPLE, “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol’s baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”