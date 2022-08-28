Kris Jenner Smacks Down Rumor About Scott Disick 'Excommunicated' From the Family

Kris Jenner is hitting back against rumors that there's strife between Scott Disick and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It's been rumored for some time that Disick has been estranged from the family in light of his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, moving on with Travis Barker. However, when it comes to Disick allegedly being "excommunicated" from the famous family, Jenner has something to say.

On Instagram, Paper Magazine teased an article about Disick's allegedly fractured relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners. Their caption read, "Scott Disick has reportedly been 'excommunicated' by the Kardashians." It wasn't long before Jenner responded directly to the post. She commented that he will "NEVER be excommunicated" from their family. The momager continued, "he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family... we love him and not true!"

Based on what fans saw on The Kardashians, it seemed as though Disick was worried about his relationship with the rest of the family as Kourtney's relationship with Barker grew stronger. At one point, Khloe Kardashian even asked him if he could be in the same space as his ex and her new partner, per ELLE. He replied, "I'd rather be around them and be around my family than not at all." Disick continued to share his feelings in a confessional and described his relationship with Kourtney, with whom he shares three children, as "difficult." The 39-year-old said, "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend. Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

This alleged ex-communication drama comes on the heels of a significant situation involving Disick. He was recently involved in a one-car accident near Calabasas, California that left him with minor injuries. The Lamborghini SUV that he was driving reportedly rolled over during the incident, which left Disick with a "minor cut" to the head. While the vehicle was towed away from the scene, Disick was not cited. He also reportedly refused medical attention. TMZ reported that speed may have been a factor in the accident, based on the early investigation. Disick was not believed to have been impaired.