Kris Jenner Recounts 'Traumatizing' Time Khloe Kardashian Hid Under Her Bed While She and Ex Caitlyn Jenner Got Intimate

Kris Jenner is recalling an intimate experience with ex Caitlyn Jenner gone wrong thanks to daughter Khloé Kardashian. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager, 65, recalled a time when she and Caitlyn were having sex in their bedroom while, unbeknown to them, 10-year-old Kardashian and a friend were hiding under their bed playing hide-and-seek.

Kris revealed that her daughter and the friend "stayed there for a really long time" before she and Caitlyn came into the bedroom to go to sleep, during which they had "a little bit of hanky panky going on." Kris joked that it was a "traumatizing" experience that gave her daughter "PTSD." Asked by DeGeneres when she and Caitlyn realized there were kids under their bed, Kris replied, "They were so scared they stayed there for hours, and in the middle of the night when they were sure we were both asleep, they snuck out and we caught them sneaking out."

Kardashian clearly remembers the incident, talking about the situation back in 2016 during an episode of Kocktails with Khloé. "I was playing hide-and-go-seek when I was younger and I fell asleep ... under my mom and [Caitlyn]'s bed," Kardashian recalled, as per The Huffington Post. "And I woke up to the bed shaking and I was too scared to leave, so I had to wait for the whole thing." The Good American designer said her mom still feels bad about what happened, but she still likes to poke. "We talk about it all the time. I'm like, 'You guys, I'm scarred for life. That's why I am the way that I am,'" she said.

During her Thursday conversation with DeGeneres, Kris also opened up about Kardashian's thoughts about adding another little one to her family with Tristan Thompson, giving daughter True, 2, a little brother or sister. "I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart," Kris said. "So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy ... and True will be so excited."

As for all the engagement rumors circling around the youngest Kardashian daughter, who has been flaunting a massive diamond ring on her left hand, Kris played it coy. "That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring. But you should ask Khloé that," she responded to DeGeneres' question.