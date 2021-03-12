Kris Jenner Breaks Down With Emotional Admission in 'KUWTK' Sneak Peek

✖

Kris Jenner got emotional during a sneak peek of the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She met up with her longtime friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick at her house in Palm Springs, where she shed a few tears telling them how hard it is and was to accept that a huge chapter in her life is about to close. She detailed the hardest part of it was breaking the news to the crew that have been with her family from day one, and with them during some of the most monumental moments throughout everyone's lives.

Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble was the one to alert her friends that Jenner has been going through some serious emotions about ending the show, and to their surprise, her girlfriends started asking questions but also showed their support. "Just, sorry. Just 'cause it's hard, it's just hard to think about the end," Jenner said as she wiped away tears from her eyes. Faye then jumped in to ask why they were ending their show if she felt she wasn't really ready, but Jenner said it's "very complicated" because of all the different personalities and now with most of her kids having kids of their own, everyone is leading their separate lives now.

"It is complicated and there's all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, 'What's the right thing for everybody? And when's the right moment?'" Jenner explained. But she said that the hardest part of it all was breaking the news to her camera crew. "It's been incredibly challenging, incredibly hard and everybody in this room is my family. These are my family. And they are day one, season one. Every single thing we've ever done, we've done together, whether it's a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce. Everything has been so public. It's part of our life. Like, this is our life."

Jenner then looked around the room to her camera crew and relayed how much she cares for each and every one of them. "Telling the crew was the hardest thing I've ever done in my whole life. We love each other so much." She continued to say that it's easy not to appreciate what you have until it's gone, alluding to the fact that she didn't realize how wonderful of an experience it's really been until the moment she realized it was coming to an end.