Kris Jenner Speaks out on Khloe Kardashian Engagement Rumors

Kris Jenner is sharing her thoughts on her daughter Khloé Kardashian and her relationship with Tristan Thompson. When she was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one of the hot topics they touched on are the rumors that are swirling that Kardashian is engaged to Thompson after a recent Instagram post where the mom-of-one was sporting a huge ring on that special finer. However, in true Jenner fashion, she shrugged it off but encouraged host Ellen DeGeneres to ask Kardashian herself.

"That's a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring!" Jenner said according to Entertainment Tonight. "You should ask Khloé that." Thompson commented on the photo Kardashian shared saying, "WOW!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection." DeGeneres did ask the mom to share her thoughts on the idea of Thompson and Kardashian trying to have another baby together, and it seems as though she's in full support. "I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart. So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy. And True will be so excited."

On the recent and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian and Thompson discuss having a second child and how they want to go about doing it since they're not going to conceive the old fashioned way due to the strain on their relationship. Fans are getting to see the process of what Kardashian is having to go through to produce healthy eggs, in hopes of carrying the baby herself and not relying on a surrogate. Kardashian has mentioned her hesitancy of surrogacy, despite the fact that her sister Kim Kardashian has used one and said great things about it.

Andy Cohen recently reminded fans that everyone's been pronouncing Kardashian's name wrong. "I walked in, I go, 'Khloé and the other women go, 'Excuse me?' And Kris said, 'Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced,'" he told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon during an interview. He detailed that people usually don't emphasize the accent on the end of her name, but that it should be pronounced that way.

Another topic DeGeneres and Jenner covered is how Kim is doing since filing for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. "Kim's good. She's good," Jenner said. "She's really really busy, working on all of her different projects that she's doing, and I don't know how she does it, with all [my] grandbabies. She's got a lot of energy, that kid." Jenner then highlighted that her daughter continuing her studies to become a lawyer saying how "proud" she is of her daughter for making time each day to make it happen.