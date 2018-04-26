Kris Jenner Jeers Magazine for Listing Wrong Home Value: ‘It’s $60 Mil’

Kris Jenner isn’t messing around. After calling a PEOPLE story concerning her and Kanye West “lies, lies, lies” earlier this week, she corrected the magazine again on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The reality TV momager, 62, retweeted an article from PEOPLE about West, the husband of Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian, calling it “wrong again.”

In its tweet with a link to the article about West posting photos of his and Kardashian’s home, the publication wrote that the house cost $20 million.

“WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL,” Jenner wrote while retweeting the magazine.

Die-hard Jenner stans loved the reality fixture’s response, leaving replies like “The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder,” and “Kris snatching wigs,” but many thought the tweet was in poor taste.

“All that money and zero class!” someone wrote back.

“Glad your [sic] so happy your family can spend that amount on a house, when mine and many others are sleeping in a house that could literally fall ontop of them any second and yous complain about your lives , mad respectttt,” another person said.

“Did this really need to be corrected?” someone asked.

“A minimum wage employee working 40 hours a week, 52, weeks a year would take almost 4,000 years to earn enough to buy that house. Before taxes. You aren’t reality TV, you’re out-of-touch-with-reality TV,” someone else said.

Earlier this week, after a story was published in PEOPLE claiming son-in-law West has had “explosive” fights with Jenner, and wife Kardashian can’t “control” him, Jenner clapped back on Twitter, sharing the story and writing, “Lies, Lies, Lies” beside it.

In the story, a source claimed that West has “had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too. Everyone is really, really worried.”

“Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled,” the source continued.

In contrast, Entertainment Tonight reported after the story was published that Jenner and West are very close.

“Kris and Kanye have an amazing relationship,” ET’s first source says. “They even spent all of yesterday together. They vibe so well together and inspire one another.”

And Kardashian isn’t trying to control her husband, the source claimed. “She doesn’t try to control him,” they said. “She understands him and what he does and why he does it. She’s fully supportive of him.”

Will Kris Jenner be tackling other rumors about her kids? She remained silent throughout the entire months-long speculation of daughter Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy and has not yet commented on the infidelity reports surrounding Tristan Thompson during Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy.