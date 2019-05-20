Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figures Are Surprisingly Good

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian‘s wax figures were unveiled at New York’s Madame Tussauds museum and they are freakishly life-like — in a good way!

The momager took to her Instagram page to reveal the photos with excitement.

Jenner wore the same outfit in real life as the one shown off on her wax figure — a black sequined tuxedo blazer and matching vest, accented with black pants and pumps. Her boyfriend Corey Gamble stood behind the wax version of Jenner, while the 63-year-old mom stood right between her wax self and Kardashian’s figure.

Kardashian’s wax figure is rocking the same outfit she wore at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards which was last June — a black, sparkling plunging, wide-leg Christian Siriano pantsuit. Last November she shared with her fans via her Instagram story that she was getting fitted for her wax figure.

Fans went crazy for the look-alike figures in Jenner’s comment section. One person wrote, “I couldn’t tell which one of you what’s the real one LOL they’re so lifelike!”

Someone else said, “Omfg I thought that was really Kourtney. Great job.”

Another fan said, “Kourtney is the most interesting to look at …..”

One fan thought the wax figure of Jenner looked more real than the real Jenner, writing, “Why does wax kris look more real than the real kris?”

The mom and daughter were the last two of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to receive wax figures. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner already have their own — in fact, Kim has several of them all over the world in cities like New York, Hollywood, London and New Delhi, India. However, so the public can avoid traveling all over the U.S. to see the wax family, Madame Tussauds brought the entire crew together under one roof so fans can view them all at once — minus Rob Kardashian, he was not included.

Something else that makes these wax figures so special is their realistic qualities. If you have ever been to a wax museum and seen different celebrity figures, it’s no secret that not every figure looks just like the star themselves. So, the fact that these look just like Kardashian and Jenner is an amazing detail not to be left unsaid.