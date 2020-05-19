Every Kourtney Kardashian Swimsuit Shot She's Posted in 2020, So Far

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her body aplenty in 2020 with nearly a dozen swimsuit photos through the first five months of the year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was very active in her travels before the coronavirus pandemic, sharing pictures from Sardinia, Italy to Corse, France.

Her most recent post showing off her bikini body came on Friday with the caption, "good morning." Making this noteworthy that was a day earlier Kardashian was dealing with trolls, which is something she often finds herself fending off especially when it comes to her children. A comment a day earlier saw one follower say she looked pregnant, a rumor that the Poosh owner quickly shot down. She responded right away to the remark, writing that "this is me when I have a few extra pounds on," adding that she loves herself how she is.

While Kardashian was actively fighting off some aggressive followers of hers, the oldest of the three sisters has been otherwise owning Instagram since the new year. Here is a look at all of the swimsuit photos Kardashian has shared over the past five months and across two continents.