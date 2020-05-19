Every Kourtney Kardashian Swimsuit Shot She's Posted in 2020, So Far
Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off her body aplenty in 2020 with nearly a dozen swimsuit photos through the first five months of the year. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was very active in her travels before the coronavirus pandemic, sharing pictures from Sardinia, Italy to Corse, France.
Her most recent post showing off her bikini body came on Friday with the caption, "good morning." Making this noteworthy that was a day earlier Kardashian was dealing with trolls, which is something she often finds herself fending off especially when it comes to her children. A comment a day earlier saw one follower say she looked pregnant, a rumor that the Poosh owner quickly shot down. She responded right away to the remark, writing that "this is me when I have a few extra pounds on," adding that she loves herself how she is.
While Kardashian was actively fighting off some aggressive followers of hers, the oldest of the three sisters has been otherwise owning Instagram since the new year. Here is a look at all of the swimsuit photos Kardashian has shared over the past five months and across two continents.
January 15
Kardashian didn't reveal much of this photo in Sardinia, Italy, as her caption was simply her tagging her own company, Poosh, as she stood atop a boat.
View this post on Instagram
February 12
Once again, Kardashian kept her caption simple, tagging Poosh, once again in Sardinia, Italy, as she sported a yellow two-piece on the rocks.
View this post on Instagram
March 7
Some more context than her first two shots, Kardashian was with her children in this image, using a famous line from The Lion King, writing, "The circle of life."
View this post on Instagram
March 24
Back in the states, Kardashian was "Palm Springs disposable" in this photo, which was a part of a gallery that also saw her spending the day with her children at the pool.
View this post on Instagram
March 29
Throwing it back to their family trip in 2019, Kardashian gave a look at all that went down in Corscia, France.
View this post on Instagram
April 27
Laying alongside a pool, Kardashian tabbed the caption with a thought-provoking, "Evolve as you please."
View this post on Instagram
April 29
Kardashian added a little more her as she share some product information about the top ingredients to avoid in beauty products.
View this post on Instagram
May 2
In Costa Rica, Kardashian teamed up with Splash News for this steamy collection of photos at the beach.
View this post on Instagram
May 15
The aforementioned "good morning" was a hit on Instagram as she continued to showcase her happiness, adding a palm tree and sunshine emoji to boot.
View this post on Instagram