Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Obsessed With Her 'Good Morning' Bikini Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian's latest bikini selfie on Instagram has social media talking. On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself donning a bikini, and of course, it captured the attention of many with fans flocking to the comments section of the post to spread some love her way.

Kardashian's post came alongside a short and sweet caption, as she wrote to her followers, "good morning" along with a couple of tropical emojis. Notably, her post came shortly after she set the record straight regarding pregnancy rumors. On Wednesday, Kardashian posted another slew of bikini shots on Instagram, including one in which she could be seen laying down reading with her profile in view. This prompted one fan to comment on the photos to suggest "SHE'S PREGNANT." However, it wasn't long before the reality star responded to the comment with, "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 15, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

Kardashian clearly isn't going to let any negativity get her down, as her most recent bikini selfie brought a ton of sunshine to her fans' Instagram feed, and judging by the comments on her post, they were all about her positive photo.