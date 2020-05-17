Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Obsessed With Her 'Good Morning' Bikini Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian's latest bikini selfie on Instagram has social media talking. On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself donning a bikini, and of course, it captured the attention of many with fans flocking to the comments section of the post to spread some love her way.
Kardashian's post came alongside a short and sweet caption, as she wrote to her followers, "good morning" along with a couple of tropical emojis. Notably, her post came shortly after she set the record straight regarding pregnancy rumors. On Wednesday, Kardashian posted another slew of bikini shots on Instagram, including one in which she could be seen laying down reading with her profile in view. This prompted one fan to comment on the photos to suggest "SHE'S PREGNANT." However, it wasn't long before the reality star responded to the comment with, "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body."
Kardashian clearly isn't going to let any negativity get her down, as her most recent bikini selfie brought a ton of sunshine to her fans' Instagram feed, and judging by the comments on her post, they were all about her positive photo.
Many of Kardashian's fans responded to her post with positive vibes. One fan even commented, "You are sooooooo beautiful."
Another fan concurred that Kardashian's post was indeed beautiful, and they even added that they're into her fashionable bikini look. They wrote, "Lovely floral suit #Queen."
Fans flooded Kardashian's post with compliments, spreading the love as they did so. One fan wrote, "OMG you look boom in this picture love you."
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann also commented on the reality star's post. She posted a short and simple, "Hey hottie," to showcase how much she loves the snap.
Many fans commented on the post by tagging their friends. One of those fans told their friend in the comments section, "i am in love with her," and included a fire and heart emoji to showcase that exact sentiment.
One of Kardashian's good friends, Simon Huck, also commented on the snap. He wrote, which many fans can definitely agree with, "Now this is a weekend MOOD!" In response to his message, Kardashian sent over a couple of party-friendly emojis.
Clearly, the comments section on Kardashian's recent post was filled with so much kindness, as many responded to the snap with compliments and uplifting emojis. Another one of the reality star's many fans wrote, "Kourtney you are so beautiful," including a slew of rainbow heart emojis in the process.