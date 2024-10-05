Anne Hathaway Confirms Return for 'Princess Diaries 3' at Disney

The royal lineage of Genovia is set to continue as Disney moves forward with the third installment of The Princess Diaries franchise. In a thrilling development for fans, Anne Hathaway has officially confirmed her return to the beloved series that launched her career over two decades ago.

Hathaway, who portrayed the endearing Mia Thermopolis in the first two films, shared her excitement about reprising her role by posting Variety's announcement on social media. In a playful nod to the franchise's iconic moments, she accompanied the post with a video of herself reciting the memorable line, "Shut up!" – a phrase that has become synonymous with the series.

The actress had previously hinted at the project's progress in an interview with V Magazine, stating, "We're in a good place. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place." This latest confirmation has generated excitement in the fanbase, who have been eagerly awaiting news of a sequel since the release of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004.

Adding to the anticipation, Disney has announced that Adele Lim, known for her work on Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon, will be taking the director's chair for this royal comeback. Lim expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, per Deadline, "As a diehard fan of the original 'Princess Diaries,' I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."

Lim's involvement brings a fresh perspective to the franchise, and her directorial debut with the R-rated comedy Joy Ride showcased her ability to handle diverse storytelling, making her an intriguing choice for the family-friendly Princess Diaries universe.

The production team for Princess Diaries 3 boasts an impressive lineup. According to Variety, Debra Martin Chase, who produced the original films, returns to shepherd this new chapter. Hathaway will not only star but also serve as a producer under her Somewhere Pictures banner. Lim's producing partner, Naia Cucukov, and Melissa Stack are set to executive produce.

While plot details remain under wraps, sources suggest that the third installment will continue the story established in the previous films rather than opting for a reboot. This decision is likely to please long-time fans who have grown up with Mia's journey from awkward teen to confident royal.

The Princess Diaries franchise has been a significant success for Disney, with the first two films grossing a combined $300 million worldwide. The original 2001 movie, directed by the late Garry Marshall, not only launched Hathaway's career but also featured Julie Andrews in the memorable role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi. As development progresses, questions remain about whether other original cast members, including Andrews, will return.

Lim's appointment as director is part of a larger trend in her career trajectory. Following her success as a screenwriter for Crazy Rich Asians, which earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, Lim has been expanding her role in the industry. In 2023, she partnered with Cucukov to form 100 Tigers, a production company focused on "female-forward, cross-cultural stories with global appeal and a glossy edge." As Princess Diaries 3 moves forward, it joins a slate of projects in development at 100 Tigers, which has deals with various studios including Amazon/MGM, HBO Max, and ABC.