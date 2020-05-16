Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Bikini Selfie After 'Extra Pounds' Clapback

Kourtney Kardashian definitely brought the heat to Instagram with her latest selfie. On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself donning a bikini. Her post comes about a day after she had to set the record straight regarding some pregnancy rumors.

On Instagram, Kardashian posted a new bikini shot in order to engage with her followers. In her caption for the snap, the reality star issued her fans a short and sweet, "good morning." As many fans are aware, about a day before her most recent post, she took to Instagram in order to dispel some rumors about her personal life. Kardashian originally posted a slew of bikini photos on Wednesday, one in which she can be seen laying down in profile reading a book. That photo, in particular, prompted one fan to comment, "SHE'S PREGNANT." However, she didn't let fans think that for too long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 15, 2020 at 9:20am PDT

Kardashian later responded to the rumors, writing, "This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it." She went on to write that it is simply how she looks after having given birth to three children (Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick). She added, "I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body." Wildly enough, Kardashian wasn't the only member of her family to set the record straight regarding pregnancy rumors this week.

Kardashian's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, has also been the subject of pregnancy rumors. According to TMZ, fans initially suspected that Khloe, who has been spending family time with her ex and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, in quarantine, might be pregnant because of her Instagram activity. Fans noted that the Revenge Body star has posted many shots of pink flowers lately. They also pointed out that many of the photos that she has posted have either been throwbacks or photos taken from the waist up. Although, the publication stressed that this speculation does not mean that Khloe is expecting.

Of course, Khloe also cleared everything up herself on Twitter. On Wednesday, she issued a fiery set of tweets about the rumors, letting everyone know that she doesn't take to social media as often because of this hearsay. She wrote, "The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."