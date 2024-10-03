Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Spark Marriage Rumors

Joaquin Phoenix referred to Rooney Mara, whom he shares two children with, as his 'wife' during a new interview.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara just might be married. The Joker actor, 49, sparked marriage rumors this week when he referred to Mara, 39, and his "wife" during an episode of the "Talk Easy" podcast, hosted by writer and filmmaker Sam Fragoso.

The conversation eventually turned toward Phoenix's 2020 Best Actor Oscars award for his work in the 2019 DC Comics movie, and Phoenix told Fragoso that his acceptance speech was inspired by "talking with my mom and my wife."

Phoenix and Mara first met while filming 2013's Her, but didn't start dating until they met again on the set of 2018's Mary Magdalene. They eventually moved in together and, in 2019, they became engaged. In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a son. They named him River, in honor of Phoenix's late brother, Rover Phoenix. Earlier this year, it was revealed the couple were expecting their second child, who was born over the summer.

In 2021, Mara opened up about motherhood in a writing for Farm Sanctuary's Mother's Day campaign. "As a new mom, Mother's Day has taken on a special meaning this year," she penned. "Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world."

"As I celebrate my first Mother's Day," she later added. "I hope you will join me in honoring all of the inspiring moms and maternal figures who've made a difference in your life. With love, Rooney Mara."