Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Last Weekend of 2017 With Her ‘Squad’

Everyone is setting their sights on having one last hurrah this weekend as 2018 approaches, and Kourtney Kardashian and her “squad” is no different.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share snaps and footage of her exciting weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

While it’s unsure if Kardashian’s sisters were in attendance or her new beau, Younes Bendjima, the rollercoasters were a clear attraction.

In another post shared to Instagram, Kardashian captioned an image of children, including her daughter Penelope looking at prizes while playing a game.

“Six flags squad, ” she wrote of the adventures she and her family and friends enjoyed at the 262-acre theme park located just 35 miles northwest of Downtown Los Angeles.

One person who fans definitely know was not in attendance was her ex, Scott Disick, with whom Kardashian shares three children. Disick and his new girlfriend, daughter of Lionel Richie, Sofia will be ringing in the New Year while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado.

The two chronicled their flight on Instagram and were spotted walking around the town Friday.