Kourtney Kardashian Bashes Scott Disick in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian has had it with Scott Disick — and she’s not afraid to say it.

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian expressed her anger and frustration with her ex to her mother, Kris Jenner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have to handle it while he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day,” Kardashian said.

Jenner seems to still have a soft spot for Disick, believing he’s still vying for Kardashian’s heart.

“I think that he was jealous because you were having fun spending time with other people,” Jenner said.

“He needs to get a f–king life and leave me alone,” Kardashian replied.

“Wouldn’t you be said if he truly left you alone?” Jenner asked. “You always want what you can’t have. And when somebody’s right there giving you their heart on a platter.”

“He’s not though. He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So if that was his truth, why can’t he get it together?” Kardashian pointed out.

The reality fixture has been dating model Younes Bendjima since December of last year. Disick, meanwhile, appears to have entered into a relationship with 19-year-old Sofia Richie.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs at 9 p.m. ET Sunday on E!