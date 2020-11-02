Kourtney Kardashian Ripped for 'Moana' Photo, Accused of Cultural Appropriation

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is facing a different kind of criticism for an Instagram caption published on Oct. 27. Some of her Instagram followers accused her of cultural appropriation because she compared herself to the title character from Disney's Moana, who is a Polynesian princess. The photo was taken during Kardashian's trip to a private island for younger sister Kim Kardashian's controversial 40th birthday party.

Kardashian, 41, has shared several photos from the beach getaway, including one post with three photos of herself in a skimpy black bikini. "I am Moana of Motunui," she wrote in the caption. While many of her celebrity followers piled on the fire emojis, some Instagram users were not impressed. "[Girl] you’re Kourtney from Calabasas...chill," one person wrote. "Um... no you’re not lmao not even close," another wrote. "Nah pls stop appropriating indigenous island culture/ community. do better," another Instagram user wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 27, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

Members of the Kardashian family have been accused of cultural appropriation dozens of times over the years. Kardashian herself was criticized in September 2017 when she shared a photo of her sons, with some believing Mason's braids were an appropriation of Black culture. The Kardashian sisters have often worn cornrows themselves. Khloe wore them in a photo in March, which caused an uproar at the time.

However, most critics are focusing on the Kardashian and Jenner family's elaborate parties in recent days, with them and their guests ignoring coronavirus guidelines by gathering without face masks and not social distancing. Last week, Kim flew her family and close friends to The Brando, a private island resort in Tahiti. According to Page Six, the trip cost $1 million and every guest was tested for the coronavirus before the trip.

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner hosted a party in West Hollywood that doubled as a Halloween and birthday party. Friends, family, and employees at the venue reportedly needed to be tested before being allowed to enter. Photos from the event also showed celebrities ignoring guidelines. One viral video showed an employee in a face mask trying to get out of the way as Jenner blew out her birthday candles. "Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween," a Twitter user wrote.

So far, Khloe has been the only Kardashian to comment on the backlash. She told Ellen DeGeneres she was not aware of the extent of the criticism and defended the trip. "But this year is a frustrating year. I get it," she said. "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."