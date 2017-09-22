Fans Are Not Happy With Kourtney Kardashian’s Latest Photo of Her Son

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest snap is causing a stir — and she isn’t even in the photo.

The socialite and reality personality posted a photo of her two sons, Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, playing together on Instagram Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reign, Kardashian’s youngest son with ex-husband Scott Disick, wears a black and white Adidas tracksuit in the photo and his long hair is pulled back in braids. The couple’s older son Mason is moving near him in the candid photo, blurring most of his face and body. The mom captioned the picture “brothers.”

brothers A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Fans went wild over the photo immediately, some confused that Reign is, in fact, a boy.

“Wait I thought Reign was a girl this whole time whaat?” one follower wrote. Another added, “I thought this was a [throwback] of Mason and Penelope.” Penelope is Kardashian and Disick’s 5-year-old daughter.

Others slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member for keeping her son’s hair long, an attribute they believe is meant only for girls.

“Please cut his hair for HIS sake,” a disgruntled fan wrote in the comments. “Cut that hair he’s a BOY!” another commenter informed her.

For some, it was the child’s braids that gave them an issue with the picture: “Please give him a boy hair cut, no braids… that’s for girls.”

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Others alluded that Reign’s braids were an appropriation of African-American culture, an accusation members of the Kardashian family have heard on multiple occasions. “Dang I didn’t think y’all would teach him to appropriate black culture this early,” a commenter wrote.

“Boys wear braids all the time. At least black boys do… Not sure why Reign has braids tho. I could understand Saint. (By the way, I’m not trying to be racist. It’s just a fact that black boys wear braids.) Black people don’t believe in cutting their children’s hair at a young age so even the boys wear braids,” another wrote.

Though some fans slammed the mom for her son’s hair style, others offered messages of support and gave possible explanations for her choice.

“…[Kim’s son] Saint has braids so maybe that’s why, so they look similar I’m guessing…” wrote one follower. Another suggested that it may be Reign’s choice to wear his hair in the style: “Maybe he doesn’t want a hair cut. Maybe he asked for braids.”

Though older son Mason isn’t in braids, he has also been known to wear long hair, at least on one side.

Among the varying comments of criticism, one follower has savage words for all those sharing unsolicited parenting advice: “What kind of grown a— adult bullies a child?”

And after years of catching heat for her parenting and lifestyle choices, here’s to hoping the haters’ words roll right off Kourtney’s back.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!