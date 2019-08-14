Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Photos With Stretchmarks, and Fans Are So Proud of Her

Kourtney Kardashian shared an untouched photo on Instagram and fans are loving every bit of it! The 40-year-old posted a photo to her lifestyle brand Poosh’s social media account of her enjoying the day on a boat in a plunging, high-cut black one-piece that show off her stretch marks and her fans can’t stop praising her.

“Thank you so much for not editing our your stretch marks!! [heart emoji, clap hands emoji]” someone said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian replied with, “I love my little stripes.”

“Thank you for sharing this picture, I praise any woman that shows her true and beautiful body without any airbrushing,” another fan wrote, while someone else said they were encouraged by her showing off the “stripes,” posting, “Those stretch marks are giving me life & helping me embrace mine. So gorg.”

Another follower wrote, “Thank you for not blurring out the stretch lines! The realest thing I’ve ever seen from you guys,” while another one proceeded to call the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star their “fave,” “Stretch marks! On a Kardashian! Oh this is one reason you’re my fave!”

At the end of her trip to Italy, she posted a sweet photo with her kids on her personal account.

Poosh is Kardashian’s blog where she shares food, fashion and lifestyle advice.

In another post shared to the account was to advertise her recommend skincare where she posted a photo of her naked in a pool, and again, fans couldn’t help but to praise the gorgeous mom of three.

One fan mentioned he bought product for himself but his wife ended up loving it just as much, writing, “I purchased your collagen powder for myself to treat my joints but the wife loved it more than me. Love all your posts. Thanks. -Dom.”

Someone else said, “Most Beautiful Kardashian! And I love Poosh!”