Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He'd Marry Her 'Right Now' in 'KUWTK' Trailer

In a sneak peek clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 20th and final season, Scott Disick admits he'd marry Kourtney Kardashian in a heartbeat. The season premiere slated for March 18 has fans on their toes with storylines like Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian getting back together, and questioning what's really going on between Kardashian and Disick since fans saw them spending so much time together via social media over the summer and fall months.

In the trailer, Disick was heard saying, "I'll marry you right now," to Kardashian. Her family has openly discussed their favor of the two trying their relationship out again considering they share three children together: Mason, 11; Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. In previous clips of the upcoming season, her sisters have been seen discussing their thoughts on the co-parents.

"If he fully moves on, like has a baby, does that, she's going to freak out," Khloé said. "What's the harm in trying? The worst that can happen is they're like, 'You know what? We don't vibe with this.'" Kim Kardashian and younger sister Kendall Jenner have also talked about seeing the two spend time with one another, commenting on the one time the couple was seen asleep on the couch together.

However, both Disick and Kardashian have seemingly moved on, despite them posting photos together recently. Disick is with model Amelia Hamlin, and Kardashian recently told her fans that she and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker are an official item. "Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."

As for Kardashian, she and Barker have been longtime friends. The two live on the same block and their children are friends so that connection and close living has made things easier for the couple. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another," one source close to the couple said, adding that "recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic." Fans speculated since the two were being so playful with each other on Instagram and because they were tagging each other in posts, but this week, Kardashian posted a photo of them holding hands, confirming that onlooker speculation was true.