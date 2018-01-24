Kourtney Kardashian Shares What May Be Her Cheekiest Vacation Picture Yet

The guac isn’t the only thing “extra” in Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest vacation picture.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member posted an over-the-top photo of herself enjoying chips and guacamole in an oceanside cabana in Punta Mita, Mexico, showing off her curvy booty and tanned skin in a cheek-baring bathing suit.

The mother of three is currently enjoying a vacation with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in the Mexican resort town, and has posted a number of luxurious and enviable photos. But this snap may be the most daring yet, putting her assets on full display for her millions of followers.

guac is extra

“Guac is extra,” she captioned the photo, referencing the infamous Chipotle guacamole policy.

Bendjima and Kardashian started as a self-admitted fling after meeting during Fashion Week in Paris just before sister Kim Kardashian‘s traumatic robbery.

“You met him in Paris when you were with Kim [Kardashian] for fashion week?” sister Khloé Kardashian asked in a November episode.

“He was friends with our friends,” the oldest Kardashian sister said. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your a— here.’ “

But the 24-year-old model and the E! celeb have definitely been getting more serious as time goes on.

The two may also be thinking about having a baby together, adding to the three children Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney is going to wait until her sisters are all done having their babies to get pregnant,” another insider told the publication. “She talked about this with Younes and he is definitely down to try for a baby! He knows that if he gets Kourtney pregnant he will be set for life. And he gets to have a kid!”

A source told PEOPLE in December that things are “definitely serious” between the two.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” they said. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect,” the insider added about Bendjima. “It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash