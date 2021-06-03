Kourtney Kardashian Makes 8-Figure Real Estate Purchase as Travis Barker Romances Heats Up

✖

Kourtney Kardashian purchased a home not far from her mother, Kris Jenner's, in Palm Springs. Kardashian celebrated Memorial Day weekend with her boyfriend Travis Barker and her kids, while also giving her millions of followers a peek inside her new abode. According to Us Weekly, the six-bedroom California home cost her more than $10 million according to a source.

Kardashian and her new man have been going strong for months now as they've only shown more-and-more PDA online for all to see, even causing some of their own family members and exes to raise an eyebrow. The two have taken several vacations together with their kids and brought their followers along with as they've both shared their memories online. Memorial Day weekend was no different. Kardashian shared several photos on Instagram of how the couple and her kids celebrated, starting off with a selfie of the 42-year-old, that then rolled into what looked like a fun-filled weekend. "Happy weekend," she titled the collage of photos.

The Poosh founder then shared a few videos of her and Barker rolling down a beautiful green hill with her son Reign, as well as the entire family sliding down a giant blow-up water slide. Kardashian shares son Mason, 11; daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with her ex Scott Disick. While her followers haven't seen a whole lot of what her new place looks like, based on the few photos she shared, the outdoor area is filled with wood covered walls and ceilings, while her pool is lined with tropical looking palm trees with a beautiful view of the mountains. It also appears she lives on or near a golf course based on the videos.

The sweet pair have onlookers gushing as Kardashian seems happier than ever, even earning a huge amount of support from her family to potentially take next steps with the drummer. However, Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler recently claimed that the reason for their divorce was due to Kardashians younger sister, Kim Kardashian, accusing the two of having an affair. Moakler claims she caught the two hooking up which is what led to their divorce, but Kim shot those rumors down after she was asked during an Instagram Q&A session. Barker also admitted in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death and Drums, Drums, Drums, that while he couldn't stop starring at Kim during a trip to Amsterdam, he only looked and "never touched." Kardashian doesn't seem phased by it though as she and Barker are still going strong.