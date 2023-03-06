Kourtney Kardashian Makes Bold Hair Transformation

Kourtney Kardashian is proving blondes have more fun! The Kardashians star, 43, ditched her natural dark brown locks for a short platinum blonde 'do that she officially revealed on social media Sunday. Glimpses of Kardashian's newly-dyed blonde hair could be seen briefly as husband Travis Barker thanked fans for their support after he underwent finger surgery, but the Poosh founder took to Instagram Saturday to unveil the new look officially.

Posing in a black leather jacket and matching laced-up top, Kourtney mugged for the cameras before revealing a bit of her aesthetic inspiration on her Instagram Story. "Seventeen-year-old Kourt... strikes again," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself as a teen rocking a similar color and style. "Bored during finals, convinces someone to dye my hair blonde to procrastinate."

The Lemme founder also shared more photos of her blonde journey when she took to Las Vegas Sunday. Quoting Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Kardashian wrote, "Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether," alongside photos of her rocking shades and a Blink-182 T-shirt in the casino.

While in Vegas, Kardashian and Barker attended UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena, with Barker sporting a cast on his left hand just hours after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ligament in his finger. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery," the drummer captioned a photo of himself in the hospital bed on social media. "It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it."

"It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically," he continued. "So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success, so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon." While Barker recovers, Blink-182 was forced to postpone their highly-anticipated reunion tour.