Blink-182's Travis Barker Spotted With Brace Following Serious Injury

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has been spotted wearing a hand brace, following a serious injury he sustained during band practice. TMZ published a photo of Barker taking a hand-in-hand walk with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Upon closer inspection, it is noticed that the iconic drummer is wearing a brace on his left hand, the same one Kardashian is holding.

Barker revealed the injury, which comes ahead of the forthcoming Blink-182 tour, earlier this month. The musician took to Twitter to tweet one word, "F—." Following many fans rushing to express concern, Barker elaborated on the matter explaining that he'd hurt his finger during practice, causing it to be "dislocated." The famed drummer also shared that the injury left him with torn ligaments. Many of his fans and peers replied to the news with support and sympathy. "Damn – nothing worse than a lingering injury on tour. Get better soon," tweeted Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows. "The amount of times I've thought I did this... hoping for a quick recovery," added Michael Cooper, drummer for metalcore band The Plot in You.

I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments 🤬 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) February 8, 2023

Barker and his Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge are set to embark on a major tour, which marks DeLonge's return to the band after several years. In October, the band shared a hilarious NSFW video of fans excited about them "coming" back. At the end of the clip, Blink-182 revealed they have a new album in the works, with a new song debuting Friday. They will also be going on a major world tour, which kicks off in Tijuana, Mexico on March 11. Click here for the full list of tour dates.

DeLonge parted ways with Blink-182 bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker back in 2015, with singer/guitarist Matt Skiba. However, rumors of DeLonge's return have been swirling for the past couple of years. Back in November 2021, DeLonge made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and, during the conversation, he spoke about possibly rejoining Blink-182. This came after Hoppus' cancer battle, which led to the two mending their previously broken friendship.

"We always talk about playing together again and I think that that's definitely something we're all interested in," he said. "Finding the time to do it where it lines up with everybody's priorities is really all that's needed, and getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again. But yeah, I'm down, I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it and when is really what we just got to figure out."