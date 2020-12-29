Kourtney Kardashian Jokes About Pregnancy After Bikini Photos Spark Rumors

✖

Kourtney Kardashian is having a little fun with fans by teasing pregnancy rumors after the latest series of photos shared to her social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians took to her Instagram on Monday to shut down trolls while posting several bathing suit snaps from a previous family getaway. Sporting a two-piece, soft pink bikini, the reality TV star captioned the set simply: "little Cabo getaway."

While Kardashian modeled for a few mirror selfies and flaunted her curves, some followers thought she was teasing a baby bump. "Wait, so she's preggo????????" one user wrote, while another added, "I hope that's a baby in kourts belly," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

It was then that Kardashian's longtime friend, Sarah Howard, got in on the fun after seemingly scanning the comments section rile up with pregnancy speculation. "Let's have a baby!" Howard wrote, while the Poosh founder joked, "[Sarah] get me pregnant."

The pregnancy rumors come fresh off the heels of Kardashian's ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick, gushing over her "being the best baby maker in town." The two, who dated from 2006 to 2015, share children Mason, 11; Penelope, 8; and Reign, 6. Alongside a snapshot of their children, Disick paid tribute to his ex, saying he "couldn't have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with; I love u and our family more than anything in the world."

In a YouTube video posted this past May to her official Poosh page, Kardashian got candid about her personal journey to understanding and cherishing her body after a photo posted to social media sent fans in a frenzy after she put on a "few extra pounds." But while she has admitted to blocking out the mean comments, it's often "easier said than done," but she works hard to not dwell on the negativity.

"I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,'" she said. "I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it, so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."

She continued: "Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think 'kill them with kindness' is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that then don't look at comments."