Kourtney Kardashian Goes Chic in New Blazer Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is giving us business attire realness in a new set of sultry and silly photos she shared to Instagram Friday. Showing off the various stages of goofing off during a fitting while wearing a fit and flare blazer and matching high-slit pencil skirt, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star declared the set of seven snaps "not ok" in the caption.

Her followers clearly didn't agree, with one person calling her a "Disney princess" and another declaring the reality star "ICONIC." Another noted of the Poosh founder, 41, "She looks the same from 2005. She never ages," while a different fan gushed, "The queen off looking amazing in everything!"

Kardashian seems unbothered in light of reports that ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, is dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin. While KUWTK fans were convinced it was Kardashian and Disick who were feeling the love after the two spent month posting flirty comments and photos on Instagram following his split from Sofia Richie in May, the Talentless founder, 37, has been spotted getting cozy with the teenage daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin numerous times over the past two months.

The pair was first spotted together stepping out for a Halloween party on Oct. 31, and last week were spotted wrapped in each other's arms while walking along the beach in Santa Barbara. Hamlin even shared an Instagram Story over the weekend at a dinner in Disick's honor, with the personalized menu in sight. An insider told Us Weekly that despite their 18-year age difference, Disick and Hamlin "hit it off right away" and are "dating around and having fun," but that their relationship is "nothing serious at the moment."

Another source told The Sun that Hamlin's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mother is "worried" about her new beau's "baggage," adding, "Lisa isn’t going to acknowledge this publicly for now because she’s still trying to wrap her head around it and thinks this is a phase. But when she does speak about it, she’ll keep her cool but really, she’s worried." Much of Rinna's concern reportedly comes from her daughter's own mental health issues, including a long struggle with anorexia she has been open about for years now. The source explained that she and her husband were concerned about someone with "so much baggage [being] with their baby girl, especially given Amelia's own mental health issues."