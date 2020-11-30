Kourtney Kardashian Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From 'KUWTK' Photoshoot

✖

Despite the fact that the Kardashian and Jenner famliy have decided to step away from their popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian admitted that she's going to "miss" their promotional shoots. In a series of photos, the Poosh founder shared a number of behind-the-scenes pictures from one of their shoots and titled the photos, "I'm gonna miss our @kuwtk photo shoots [sad emoji]."

Kardashian was the one who's been wanting to step away for a few years now. The last several seasons, she's openly discussed wanting to focus on being a mom and her lifestyle blog instead of being tied down to filming. Her younger sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian became increasingly frustrated with the mom-of-three since it then required them to film more than they signed up for.

In early September, Kim made the official announcement on her Instagram, before her family followed suit, that they would be ending the show at 20 Seasons. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

She continued with, "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spend countless hours documenting our lives." She then added that their last season will air in early 2021.

Over the years, fans have watched the Kardashian and Jenner family grow through many chapters and cycles in their life. Kim has grown her image to worldwide fame, younger sister Kendall Jenner is now one of the most desired super models to work with, youngest sister Kylie Jenner became a billionaire, Khloé has been married and divorce, and she's launched her own clothing company, and Kardashian has also launched a lifestyle blog and fans have seen her on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick. On top of all being featured in the popular reality series, there were several spin-off shows that gave fans even more insight into their lavish and glamorous lives. The famous family has done quite a bit to keep fans entertained over the years and while fans are sad to see their show go, their audience, along with the family themselves, feel it's time.