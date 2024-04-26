Lauren Jauregui is ready to open up her dating life! The former Fifth Harmony member, 27, revealed that she was "exploring polyamory" following her breakup from ex Sasha Mallory, a former So You Think You Can Dance contestant who performed alongside Jauregui on tour.

The "Trust Issues" artist, who identifies as queer, explained during Monday's episode of the Two Dykes and a Mic podcast that she is "kind of in this space of exploring polyamory a little bit," as she's not looking to be tied down in her dating life during this next chapter of her life. "I just know that I'm in a space right now at this point in my life where I'm like, I want to belong to myself primarily," she shared. "And then I want to leave space for whoever I meet and me to create boundaries between us, whether it's like, 'Oh no, we're just platonic' or 'There's kind of a little vibe here.'"

The "Work From Home" artist continued, "We can explore that, and it won't necessarily affect if I'm exploring something with someone else, you know?" Jauregui, who dated Ty Dolla $ign for two years until their split in 2019, clarified that communication would be of the most importance if she did begin to practice polyamory. "Obviously, I'm super communicative, so I would never put someone in that scenario that doesn't want to be in that scenario," she insisted. "But I just feel very free right now, and I don't feel like this monogamous, held-down energy is really for me."

Of course, Jauregui teased that if she found the "right person," she would immediately turn into a "U-Haul-ass b-h," laughing as she said, "I'm like, 'Forget it. Everybody leave. I'm getting married.' I'm such a Cancer." When it comes to the perfect match for the musician, she revealed, "If you can make me laugh and you're cool and I like spending time with you, I'm a quality time type [of] gal."

The "More Than That" singer may be looking to date around, but she made it clear she isn't looking for anything super casual. "I'm not in a space of wanting to f-k random people at all – like, literally at all," she said. "I think I might be demisexual 'cause I went through the phase of trying to just sleep with people, and I hated it. I hated it." Jauregui explained, "In order for me to be really turned on and enjoy sex, I need to know that you care about me as a human being. I can't be transactional for you."