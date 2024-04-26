Classic Rock Legend Mike Pinder Dead at 82

Classic rock legend Mike Pinder, founding keyboardist of the Moody Blues, has died. He was 82. Billboard reported the sad news after Moody Blues bassist John Lodge took to Facebook to share a statement from Pinder's family.

"Mike's family have asked us to share the message below with you all... All the love possible goes out from the Lodge family to Mike's family today... RIP," Lodge wrote before sharing Pinder's family's message, calling the last musician a beloved "Father, Cosmic Philosopher & Friend."

"Michael Thomas Pinder died on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 at his home in Northern California, surrounded by his devoted family," the message read. "Michael's family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully. His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart."

"He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place," the message continued, "as he always said, 'Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.' His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come."

Pinder was born in Erdington, Birmingham, England in 1941. He co-founded the Moody Blues in 1964 and remained with the band until 1978, performing on the band's first nine albums. In addition to his career with the Moody Blues, Pinder also enjoyed a respected solo career. He released two albums on his own: The Promise (1976) and Among the Stars (1994).

In April 2018, Pinder and the Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While he did not give a speech at the time, Pinder later said, "I am happy that we finally got inducted for our fan's sake. As I have said for the last 30 years 'the fans are my hall of fame.'"