Kourtney Kardashian Stuns at Beach in Neon Green Bikini as Scott Disick Relationship Rumors Persist

Kourtney Kardashian recently took Instagram by storm with her latest bikini shot. On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a slew of photos from her tropical getaway, including more than a few that showcased her wearing a neon green bikini. Her post comes amidst rumors that she and her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, have been getting close in recent months.

Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos from her recent trip. The first snap that she posted featured her posing directly for the camera as she showed off her neon green bikini. In the other photos that she posted, she could be seen swimming and going kayaking with friends. She captioned the post with a number of tropical-related emojis, including a palm tree and a coconut. It's unclear exactly when these photos were taken, but it's possible that they were taken during the Kardashian family's grand (and highly criticized) getaway for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday. In late October, Kim wrote on Twitter, "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time." Her message instantly became a meme, with many criticizing the famous family for opening up about their exciting vacation as those around the world are still quarantining and trying to stay safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously mentioned, Kardashian's latest post comes amidst rumors that she and Disick are getting close again. The pair, who share three children together, broke up in 2015. Ever since Disick broke up with Sofia Richie, and he and Kardashian have enjoyed some fun-natured social media activity, rumors have swirled that the two are back together. However, in late October, a source set the record straight to E! News.

The source explained that Kardashian and Disick have "come a long way" in their relationship. They added, "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going." The insider also said that the pair are "bonded for life" as the parents of the three children that they share together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and that they aim to have a smooth relationship for their sake.