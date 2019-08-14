Kourtney Kardashian Fans Erupt With Applause After She Posts Unedited Photo Revealing Stretch Marks

Kourtney Kardashian fans are singing her praises after she shared a swimsuit photo showing her stretch marks. The photo of the reality star posing on the back of a boat in a black one-piece came from Kardashian’s Poosh brand’s official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poosh (@poosh) on Aug 12, 2019 at 5:15pm PDT

Several of the company’s 3 million Instagram followers took to the comments to praise the 40-year-old mom of three for not editing out the stretch marks.

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!!” one fan wrote.

“I love when we get to see stretch marks..normal bodies,” another said.

“I love the fact that you let your stretch marks show! Proud, hot Mama!!” someone else said.

“Oh wow not air brushed. You can actually see her stretch marks and this is what a real body looks like! I love it,” another wrote.

“Thank you for not blurring out the stretch lines! The realest thing I’ve ever seen from you guys!” someone else said.

“Those stretch marks are giving me life & helping me embrace mine. So gorg,” another wrote.

“It’s amazing by simply posting a ‘real’ photo, so many women’s self esteem has been raised,” another agreed.

Kardashian responded to one of her fans in the comments section, writing, “I love my little stripes,” with a smiling emoji.

The photo was likely taken during Kardashian’s vacation to Sardinia, where she shared several swimsuit-clad photos. The confident posts come after a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which she was shown crying about turning 40.

“I just always wish that I had more time. But I feel like I want to cry,” she said of the milestone moment. “Just ’cause it, like, gives me anxiety and I don’t know why… because then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy.”

Although fans applauded Kardashian’s unedited stretch marks, the Kardashian-Jenner family frequently makes headlines for Photoshop fails spotted by eagle-eyed fans. For example, earlier this summer fans spotted an inconsistency in a photo Kylie Jenner shared with friend Anastasia Karanikolaou during a trip to Turks and Caicos. In the comments of the photo, several people pointed out the fact that Karanikolaou’s left leg looked suspiciously thin and curved compared to her other leg.

In another photo from that trip, the two women sit together in front of pillows on a couch, the strips of which appeared unnecessarily wavy around Jenner’s waist.

