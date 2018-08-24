Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Reportedly ‘Still Bitter’ About Split

Younes Bendjima is reportedly still having trouble getting over Kourtney Kardashian after their breakup.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called it quits on the relationship some time ago, although the news only became public at the start of August that the two had separated after nearly two years together.

According to an Us Weekly source, Bendjima is having a tough time moving on.

“Younes is still bitter about their breakup,” the source said, adding that “it hasn’t been an easy breakup for him,” and “it doesn’t help that he’s a hot-tempered person.”

News of the breakup surfaced after Bendjima was spotted in Mexico in early August. He was seen being flirty with Jordan Ozuna, a former Las Vegas waitress who has been linked in the past to Tyga and Justin Bieber.

He quickly responded that rumors he had already moved on were false.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote on an Instagram Story the day after new broke. “F— your Hollywood bulls— (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”

Kardashian reportedly broke things off shortly after their long vacation in Europe, after the model went off on another trip and allegedly cheated on the reality star.

Things seemed tense for the couple in mid-July after Bendjima wrote a shady comment on one of Kardashian’s Instagram posts.

The couple first got together in 2016 during Paris Fashion Week and the two were inseparable ever since.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kardashian said. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”

Their first meeting was interrupted after Kim Kardashian’s traumatic robbery in Paris.

“And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ and he like had to translate everything,” Kardashian said.

Reports say the couple was never too serious, however, as Kourtney considered Bendjima a rebound from her relationship with baby daddy Scott Disick.

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” a source told PEOPLE as the breakup was still fresh in early August.