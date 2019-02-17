Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Receives Default Judgment in Assault Case

Younes Bendjima may be in trouble with the law.

A Coachella security guard who claims that Bendjima attacked him during the 2018 music festival has asked a judge to rule in his favor in January.

A first reported by Us Weekly, Mari Herrera requested that Bendjima lost the case by default on Jan. 28 because he has not responded to the plaintiff’s complaint.

The guard reportedly asked for such a judgment to take place in October 2018, but his request was rejected because the court needed proof that the lawsuit was served to Bendjima.

According to a statement of damaged filed by Herrera, the Coachella employee believes he is owed $5.35 million. The outlet writes Bendjima was served the papers at his West Hollywood home on January 28.

The outlet reported back in September 2018 that the model was sued by Herrera for allegedly assaulting the guard during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Herrera claimed that the incident occurred after the Bendjima attempted to follow his now-ex girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian into a single-gender bathroom.

The guard claimed that when he told the model he would not be allowed to go into the restroom with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the model allegedly lifted the plaintiff in the air, slammed him against a wall and yelled profanities at him. Herrera alleged that his injuries were so extensive he has to go to a hospital for treatment.

The guard later sued on the basis of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

“Being a celebrity does not excuse bad conduct,” Herrera’s lawyer told TMZ at the time. “You can’t go around hurting people who are just doing their job and that’s all Mr. Herrera was doing, his job.”

This is not the first time Bendjima has faced a lawsuit for his behavior. Back in August, an attorney for Bennett Sipes, whom the model punched outside of a West Hollywood restaurant back in March, told the outlet that Kardashian’s ex, along with Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., had been notified that the restaurant employee would file a suit if they did not reach a settlement.

Kardashian and Bendjima broke up in August after nearly two years together. A source told the outlet at the time that the romance “ran its course.”

Bendjima made headlines when he paid tribute to Kourtney during his year-in-review post on Instagram.

“Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget [sic] moments like that. you [sic] an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens [sic],” Benjima wrote.

“It’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen [tomorrow] so there you go,” he concluded.